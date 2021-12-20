A former Chilean Air Force pilot flies in and out of an active volcano

Study time: 2 Minutes

As part of a challenge to limitations The wings have been shown solely to give a sense of proportion. A former Chilean Air Force pilot flew in and out of a volcano. Last November, the pilot of the Red Bull crew, Sebastian “Ardilla” Alvarez, marked a milestone by becoming the first person to fly in and out of an active volcano.

Note: If you can not watch the video, click Here.

Through the Red Bull report, the record of the former Chilean Air Force pilot became known; After 12 months of preparation, Alvarez and his team selected the Villerica volcano in Bucon. One of the basic points is the diameter of the crater’s mouth, which is 200 meters in diameter.

With this in mind, the “squirrel” began to plan everything, taking into account the challenges of the volcano. He had to know and think of many factors such as their rhythms, the intensity of their smoke columns, the smell of sulfur, the speed of the wind, the weather, the atmosphere. After this analysis, it is time to put it into practice.

To complete the flight, the former FAC pilot was taken by helicopter to an altitude of over 11,400 feet. MD Helicopters MD 600N Company Registration CC-AXG. At that moment, Sebastian “Ardilla” Alvarez jumped to fly and spread his wings to enter the Villarrica volcano. It took only 40 seconds from the helicopter jump to the entrance to the abyss. The flight lasted three minutes and Alvarez reached a speed of 280 km / h Wing Style.

Sebastian admits that Vilarica gave him a very scary feeling. In fact, this volcano is called Ruga Pillan in Mapuchi, which means “house of the devil” he declared. “Snake” agreed: To do that I had to talk to the volcano before, because the volcano does what it wants, and if I make a mistake, I’ll be in hell. “. However, that big childhood dream of flying made him achieve this serious project.