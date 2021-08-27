August 27, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

A new species of four-legged whale has been discovered in Egypt

Obadiah Silva August 27, 2021 2 min read
  • Draft
  • BBC News World

Image source, Dr. Robert W. Bossenecker

43 million years ago, the four-legged whale lived on our planet.

The oldest waterfall, it is Besides swimming, he walked on the ground, Is considered the ancestor of modern whales.

This Wednesday, Egyptian scientists announced the identification of a new species of this unusual specimen.

Ambipian fossil Phyomycetes anubis It was first discovered in the western desert of Egypt.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Afghanistan declares defeat: CIA expert predicts US defeat in 2009

August 27, 2021 Obadiah Silva
1 min read

Latest News from Afghanistan, Live | The Pentagon has confirmed that several “American” soldiers were killed in the Kabul bombings

August 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Kamala Harris says the United States will rule in the South China Sea

August 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

A new species of four-legged whale has been discovered in Egypt

August 27, 2021 Obadiah Silva
4 min read

Afghanistan declares defeat: CIA expert predicts US defeat in 2009

August 27, 2021 Obadiah Silva
1 min read

Latest News from Afghanistan, Live | The Pentagon has confirmed that several “American” soldiers were killed in the Kabul bombings

August 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Kamala Harris says the United States will rule in the South China Sea

August 26, 2021 Obadiah Silva