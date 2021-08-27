A new species of four-legged whale has been discovered in Egypt

Draft

43 million years ago, the four-legged whale lived on our planet.

The oldest waterfall, it is Besides swimming, he walked on the ground, Is considered the ancestor of modern whales.

This Wednesday, Egyptian scientists announced the identification of a new species of this unusual specimen.

Ambipian fossil Phyomycetes anubis It was first discovered in the western desert of Egypt.

His name was chosen because it resembled his skull Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead Fox head.

These animals evolved from deer-like mammals that lived on Earth for 10 million years.

Estimated weight 600 kg and length three meters, the Phyomycetes anubis According to a study published in the journal that there were strong jaws to catch prey Processes of the Royal Society b.

Image source, Reuters Title, The four-fold waterfall, named Phyomicetus anubis, sheds light on the movement of whales from land to sea.

The skeleton was discovered by scientists at the University of Mansoura in the Fayum depression west of the Nile.

Although the area is desert, at one point it was covered by the sea and is a rich source of fossils.

New species

“The Phyomycetes anubis This is a new type of whale, an important discovery for Egyptian and African Paleontology, “said Abdullah Koher, the study’s lead author.

This is not the first time a fossil of a foot whale has been found. Phyomycetes anubis May be The first species of semi-aquatic whale to be found in Africa. READ Out shouts of Bolsanaro return to the streets of Brazil

Hesham Salam, founder of the Center for Backbone Archeology at the University of Mansoura, celebrated the discovery and shared the location of the discovery in the Egyptian desert on Twitter.

Early evolution of whales in Africa Is often a mystery, The researchers said.

The first whales are believed to have originated in South Asia about 50 million years ago.

In 2011, a team of paleontologists in Peru discovered a 43-million-year-old whale fossil with four legs, webs and hoofs.