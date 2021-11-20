A Peruvian judge has ordered the opening of oral proceedings against former President Humala and his wife

Former President of Peru Hollanda Humala in a file photo. EFE / Paolo Aguilar



Lima, November 19 (EFE) .- A Peruvian judge has ordered the start of an oral trial against former President Olanda Humala (2011-2016) and his wife Nadine Heredia. Odebrecht, a Brazilian company, made irregular contributions to its election campaign.

By a resolution, Judge Richard Concepcion of the National High Court’s First Preparatory Court issued a charge against Humala and Heredia, whose prosecutors’ office sentenced them to 20 and 26 years in prison, respectively.

In addition to the former president’s partner, the former First Lady’s brother, Ilan Heredia Allargon, and his mother, Antonia Allargon, and other close family members and friends, as well as Peruvian Nationalist Party leader Humala, are also embroiled in the case.

With this resolution, the judge declared the formal validity of the indictment filed by anti-corruption lawyer German Jurais in May 2019 and ordered that the case be sent to the Collegiate Criminal Court to set a date for an oral hearing.

Financial charge

According to a report by the Ministry of Public Administration and Home Affairs, Humala and Heredia received and concealed irregular funds from the governments of Otbracht and Venezuela in 2006 and 2011 to fund their election campaigns.

In this case, the statement of former Odebrecht overseer in Peru Jorge Barta was significant, revealing that he had donated $ 3 million to the former president’s campaign.

During the trial of this case, Humala and Heredia were jailed for 9 months between 2017 and 2018, and the Constitutional Court ordered their release due to discrepancies in pre-trial custody.

Another investigation is underway

The investigation into the money laundering coincides with the 2014 case against Humala and Heredia for crimes related to the South Peruvian gas pipeline concession to a consortium led by Odebrecht.

As a result of this case, Heredia was prevented from leaving Peru and has been under house arrest since September 2020.

But when the newspaper El Comercio presented this Friday, the judiciary declared the defendant’s lawyer’s request unsubstantiated, accusing them of collusion to the detriment of the state.