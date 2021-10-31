A subtropical storm is developing in the North Atlantic

This Saturday, part of the low pressure area of ​​the tropical appearance over the North Atlantic Ocean was well organized and by eleven o’clock it had turned into a subtropical storm Wanda, the Meteorological Observatory said. The system is the 21st named hurricane of the current hurricane season, which has been recorded for the second year in a row.

At eleven o’clock at night, Wanda set its center at 36.2 degrees north latitude and 45.4 degrees west longitude, 1640 km west of the Azores.

Wanda has a maximum wind speed of 85 kmph, high winds, low pressure of 988 ha and moving at 33 kmph near the southeast.

Tropical cyclone warning. Time: 11:00 pm.

Tropical Cyclone Notification No. 1

Today, the tropical low pressure area over the North Atlantic Ocean is well organized and sub-tropical storm Wanda.

Over the next 12 to 24 hours, the subtropical storm will move in the same direction causing little change in structure and intensity and somewhat reducing its translation speed.

The organism’s next tropical cyclone warning will be issued this Sunday at 6 p.m.