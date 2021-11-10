November 10, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

About 143,000 birds are killed in Japan due to bird flu

Obadiah Silva November 10, 2021 1 min read

According to the Japanese news agency Kyoto News, the local government of the province of Akita in northeastern Japan announced the slaughter of about 143,000 birds on Wednesday, November 10, after it was discovered that bird flu had spread to poultry farms.

The first bird flu outbreak in Japan this season was confirmed by genetic testing at a farm in Yokot, after initial tests showed positive results.

The provincial government also banned the export of chickens or eggs from other farms within a 10 km radius of the affected farm.

See also: Fumio Kishida was re-elected Prime Minister of Japan

At the request of the province, personnel from the Japanese Defense Forces were sent to the area to assist local authorities in overcoming the problem.

Re-elected Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida advised the Ministry of Agriculture and other government agencies to work closely and take immediate and comprehensive preventive measures to prevent the proliferation of infected birds.

A veterinarian told local health officials Tuesday morning that the number of chickens dying on a yoghurt farm was rising, according to the provincial government.

Initial testing of 13 chickens on the farm confirmed the presence of bird flu in 12 chickens.


The Anatolia Agency website contains only a portion of the messages provided to subscribers on the AA News Broadcast System (HAS) and is in abstract form.

See also  The death toll has risen to 18 since they found the bodies of two children and collapsed in Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Honduran organizations are condemning the irregularities facing the elections and urging the people to participate

November 10, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The first members of the UN panel of experts for the election have arrived in Venezuela

November 10, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

50 countries have agreed to create anti-climate health systems

November 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

1 min read

About 143,000 birds are killed in Japan due to bird flu

November 10, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Honduran organizations are condemning the irregularities facing the elections and urging the people to participate

November 10, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

The first members of the UN panel of experts for the election have arrived in Venezuela

November 10, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

50 countries have agreed to create anti-climate health systems

November 9, 2021 Obadiah Silva