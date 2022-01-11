Active agenda of the Diaz-Colonel in Nicaragua

Managua Nicaragua. – Yesterday, Monday, the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Colonel arrived at the International Airport. Augusto Caesar Santino In Nicaragua to participate in the investment of re-elected President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

Nicaragua land, a brotherly country, friendly country, people we know are very happy to be here, The president confirmed this in front of reporters.

“It is a victory that demonstrates the anti-imperialist beliefs of the Nicaraguan people and their determination to continue advancing in the deep political, social and economic changes led by the government of reconciliation and national unity.” 4/4 pic.twitter.com/u5a0bMSc6u – Presidency Cuba (resPresidenciaCuba) January 10, 2022

Díaz-Canel, who greeted Cuban embassy officials and their families, met with Cubans living in Central America and promised that La Nación and La Emigración would meet when the current epidemic approves.

Similarly, the first secretary of the party held a meeting with Nicaraguan friends of our country, many of whom were educated on the island and expressed their support for the Cuban Revolution and its leaders.