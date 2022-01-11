Active agenda of the Diaz-Colonel in Nicaragua

Managua Nicaragua. – Yesterday, Monday, the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Colonel arrived at the International Airport. Augusto Caesar Santino In Nicaragua to participate in the investment of re-elected President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.
Nicaragua land, a brotherly country, friendly country, people we know are very happy to be here, The president confirmed this in front of reporters.
“It is a victory that demonstrates the anti-imperialist beliefs of the Nicaraguan people and their determination to continue advancing in the deep political, social and economic changes led by the government of reconciliation and national unity.”
Díaz-Canel, who greeted Cuban embassy officials and their families, met with Cubans living in Central America and promised that La Nación and La Emigración would meet when the current epidemic approves.
Similarly, the first secretary of the party held a meeting with Nicaraguan friends of our country, many of whom were educated on the island and expressed their support for the Cuban Revolution and its leaders.
Díaz-Canel continued his meeting with the Iranian Vice President
On the eve of the inauguration of the President in Nicaragua, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel held a meeting with Mohsen Reza, Vice President of Economic Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The Working Group allowed us to review the positive state of political relations between the two countries, which have suffered from decades of sanctions imposed by the United States and have intensified in times of epidemics.
Díaz-Canel and Rezaei used the opportunity to talk about further development and deepening of economic, trade and cooperation relations, especially in areas such as the health and medical-pharmaceutical industry.
According to the CUBAMINREX website, the Cuban President extended special congratulations to Iranian President Ali Khamenei and President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi.
President of Nicaragua takes office
At the iconic Plaza de la Revolución in Managua, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo were honored as dignitaries.
(7/7) Before praising the youth, Daniel Ortega during his inauguration ceremony as President called for an end to the siege against. # Cuba Further # Venezuela. The ceremony was attended by the leaders of the two countries.https://t.co/j0qhfkQEsQ
– Presidency Cuba (resPresidenciaCuba) January 11, 2022
During the inaugural address, the leader of the Sandinista National Liberation Front spoke of the value of defending the revolution; And referred to Cuba and Venezuela as worthy people who resisted the brutal sanctions of the empire.
Daniel Ortega affirmed that the President is the people and that the leadership of the country will continue to work to eradicate poverty and starvation and to improve the living conditions of Nicaraguans.
The inauguration ceremony was also attended by representatives from Bolivia, the Sahrawi Arab Republic, Russia, India and China; As well as nearly 300 election comrades in the last exercise of suffrage.
