Adds fuel to London fire; Donate anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

Amid growing tensions between Russia and the United States, the United Kingdom announced in the past few hours that it was sending small tank anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

“We have decided to provide Ukraine with light weapons defense systems against armored cars,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told parliament.

During his statements, the politician did not specify the size or type of weapons he would provide to Ukraine, but said military equipment was “short-range” and “not strategic weapons”.

On the other hand, the Defense Minister pointed out that London would send a “small number” of British troops to Kiev to assist the Ukrainians in “initial training”, and that the force would return to the United Kingdom once that task was completed.

“Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new aid package further strengthens its capabilities,” the minister said, explaining the new move by London “in light of Russia’s increasingly threatening behavior.”

Background

Since 2014, the Ukrainian military has been fighting freedom fighters in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine on the Russian border. Tensions have risen in the West recently Accuses Russia plans a military invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

In turn, Russia argues that it is deploying its military units in the area in question in response to the need for defense and defense against the threat of a possible attack by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukraine.

Moreover, Moscow accuses the US-led West of inciting Ukraine to launch a new confrontation with separatists with the aim of destabilizing Russia’s borders.

Since the beginning of January, the United States, its NATO allies and Russia have been meeting in Brussels (Belgium), Geneva (Switzerland) and Vienna (Austria) to hold talks aimed at easing tensions centered on Ukraine. Their differences.