Air Canada Boeing 737-8 Max jet forced to divert after engine shut down due to engine problem

The Max Canada flight between Arizona and Montreal with three crew of Air Canada Boeing 737-8 had a mechanical problem that forced the flight to be diverted to Duson, Arizona, the Canadian airline said in an email statement Friday.

Shortly after takeoff, the pilots received a “mechanical signal” and “decided to shut down an engine,” an Air Canada spokesman said.

“The plane was then diverted to Duson, where it normally landed and remained.” The incident took place on Dec. 22.

The crew received a left engine hydraulic low pressure note and declared a Ban Ban emergency before turning the plane around, Belgian Air News website Air Transport 24.be. Announced.

“Modern aircraft are designed to operate with one engine, and our crew is trained for such operations,” the Air Canada report added.

In response to Reuters’ request for comment, a Boeing spokesman did not comment to Air Canada on the incident.

Boeing and operators are under increasing scrutiny as the MAX returns from 20-month safety ground, but security experts say such shortcomings are common and generally overlooked.

The Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October 2018 killed 189 people and five months after the Ethiopian Airlines crash, shortly after takeoff, the Max landed around the world, causing the deaths of 157 people on board.

Both crashes are linked to defective cockpit software. Engines are not subject.

The United States last month lifted a 20-month-old ban on the Max, outlining details of software, system and training updates from the US Federal Aviation Administration.