ALBA-TCP: Creating Our Own Path Together ›World› Granma

Fidel and Chavez began their journey. 17 years ago they defined the course of struggle and resistance, hope and optimism, solidarity and solidarity, which has brought us to 2021 in which we build and defend the destiny of our people together.

This December, Havana is once again hosting the summit of the Bolivarian Alliance, in an effort to complete the efforts, rather than divide us, but seek to unite us. ) Long before the previous meeting – June this year – the member states of the Alliance, like the rest of the world, lived in difficult and challenging months.

A press conference from the Presidency of the Republic of Cuba spoke about the key issues that mark the agenda of this new appointment – No. XX-, the opportunities for strengthening the alliance and other key issues for our countries. Deputy Foreign Minister Josephina Vidal Ferrero-Waldner said she was “pleased to welcome our Latin American and Caribbean brothers in Cuba once again.”

“This will be a good opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to unity and integration, to share ideas and ideas on the development of our countries in the current context, and to develop collective strategies that will allow us to confront – adverse conditions. In the post-epidemic phase,” he said.

-In the midst of the chaos that the epidemic has caused to our countries, what is expected at this summit?

– Overall, this will be a good opportunity to assess the regional situation, measures that guarantee peace and stability, as well as the political agreement to prevent interference in our internal affairs.

“Epidemic, logically, will be the axis of these discussions, but always keep in mind that Covit-19 has only exacerbated the problems we already face, before that the Coalition has prepared a work plan for 2022. This site will be analyzed and approved.”

Outlook and Challenges

Faced with the unquestionable reality of how the epidemic has identified the world in terms of health, economy and human affairs, the Cuban ambassador commented on the key steps taken since dawn to ensure massive access to vaccines. Antiviral and other drugs.

He reaffirmed that from the moment the health emergency was declared, combating the impact of the epidemic in all areas of our country, the economy, health and society, had become a priority for the Alliance.

“This objective has been thwarted by the use of unilateral compulsory measures to prevent access, purchase and financing of medicines, medical supplies and resources needed to mitigate the effects of the persistent external pressures and virus that have affected many of our people.

“However, we do not stand for that; On the contrary, we grew up in difficulty. Through the Bank of the Dawn, a humanitarian flyover was established to transfer vaccines, medical personnel, treatments, supplies, etc. to Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and the people. St. Vincent and the Grenadines. In addition, the East Caribbean received $ 2 million in economic relief for the purchase of vaccines.

“Similarly, Cuban medical personnel cooperating in many of these countries are involved in the care of patients infected with the virus and in vaccinating people.”

The benefits have come to Cuba as well. According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, “During the most critical moments of the epidemic on the island, our country received 3.5 tons of medical supplies donated by Barbados, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Santa Lucia was replaced by Venezuelan airline Conviasa.

He also highlighted the support given to fraternal countries Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia Cuba, which shared their resources during the most critical moments of the conflict with COVID-19 in our homeland.

In two ALBA-TCP countries, in addition to ours – he recalled – Cuban vaccines have been used. Similarly, other drugs from the island reached Coalition member states to treat patients diagnosed with Govit-19.

“It will definitely be a topic at this XX summit on December 14,” the Cuban ambassador said.

–The resurgence of some center-left governments in Latin America may signal new challenges to the coalition. What are the opportunities for reinforcement in this situation?

“The Bolivarian Alliance-People’s Trade Agreement for the People of our United States is a mechanism for integration and co – operation designed for Latin American and Caribbean unity and to preserve peace.

“It is not a competitive mechanism with other integration or integration processes. It has great respect for the internal affairs of the countries involved. It seeks to promote national capabilities so that they complement each other.

– Communication is one of the strongest battle scenes at present. Is there any mechanism of cooperation between the member states of Dawn in defense against the ongoing communal attacks from imperialism?

– Meeting of senior officials of the Communications Division of the ALBA-TCP Member States

– Carried out this year – It was identified that this issue needs special attention and coordination. As a result of that meeting, an action plan was agreed upon to renew and strengthen the coalition’s identity.

“Considering that member states have been hit by attacks and political-communication and digital propaganda, measures have been identified to condemn these campaigns and counter them.”

– 17 years after the founding of the ALBA-TCP, with other times and other leaders, what do you think are its biggest challenges?

-The Coalition’s challenges focus on how to carry out our plans and achieve our goals in the midst of the difficult circumstances that the epidemic has imposed on us, unilateral coercive measures against many member states, and the severity and dominance of the siege. Claims of imperialism in our America.

“In addition, there are the logical problems facing our underdeveloped economies, which are dragging structural distortions and must develop into an unjust and unequal world economic order; the existence of forces that adversely affect the will for an independent and unified Latin America; We have to face the random situation.