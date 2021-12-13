ALBA-TCP executive secretary reaffirms alliance strength (video)

In Havana, Sacha Lorendi, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the American People, said that the Coalition was not only strengthening but also more relevant and necessary than ever before – the People’s Trade Agreement

Havana, Cuba. – to strengthen the alliance, but also very relevant and necessary than ever that this is stated in Havana, the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America, the executive secretary cacca lorenti – People’s Trade Agreement.

At a press conference ahead of the XX ALBA-TCP summit, the Bolivian ambassador stressed that he had acted in a pioneering way by creating a humanitarian fund to obtain vaccines during epidemics and operating an aircraft to transfer goods. Pharmacies and Physicians.

In addition to defending the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter, we have challenges that we face with the unity and completeness of one of the objectives pursued by the Alliance, Lorendi added.

The new wind is blowing in our region, for example the recovery of democracy in Bolivia and the victories in Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The renaissance of Latin American and Caribbean society as a natural body for regional integration.

He said the executive secretariat would propose to heads of delegates to set up an oversight office to periodically report on the fate of the $ 224 million fund recently created by the United States to promote destabilizing activities in the region.