ALBA-TCP Representative Fidel Castro Visits Ruz Center ›World› Granma

Praising the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution was a symmetry between the sentiments of the delegates attending the XX Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of our US-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP). Visit to the Fidel Castro Russ Center.

Representatives from Bolivia, Nicaragua, Saint Lucia, Granada, Dominica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, along with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, a member of the Cuban Communist Party’s Political Committee, visited the exhibition halls. Entered the life and service of the commander.

The President of Bolivia, Louis Ars, said he was delighted: “The museum is state-of-the-art with digitalization and interactive materials, with an investigative mission to help separate the rooms.

The place brought back fond memories of the Cuban leader who had admired him since childhood and followed him in his struggle in the Sierra Maestro. “Like service, he showed that you can fight for your ideals and even give your life. I learned a lot from him. To go through these chambers, we must always remember what we knew about Fidel: a great man. We are all, ultimately, Fidel.

Responding to a question on how much Bolivia will do in developing the Alpha Economic Plan for 2022, Louis Ars said that they will first gather information from all allies on the specific situation they will face during the epidemic process. Based on this, we will try to understand the highest priority requirements, he said-

We intuitively, without knowing the actual statistics, define two paths: one is health and for this we propose to develop drugs from biotechnology. “If we do not solve the problem of epidemic, the economy will be difficult to start.”

The second component would be the plan to reactivate the economies of all countries on the basis of the manufacturing industry, which proved in Bolivia that economic growth had been achieved under the leadership of the movement for socialism and that achievement would be repeated in the years to come. .

For his part, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said the regional camp will continue to strengthen as we have the right to be free in eradicating poverty, suffering, ill health and illiteracy. ALBA has protected and continues to protect.

Regarding the exhibition rooms of the place, the Commander-in-Chief of Cuba assured that he was with his strength. “It fills you with emotions and motivates you to follow in Fidel’s footsteps.”

Photo: Jose Manuel Korea