Alpha-TCP rejects EU sanctions against Nicaragua

Caracas-. Today our People’s-American Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) Bolivarian Alliance rejects the compulsory measures adopted by the European Union (EU) against senior Nicaraguan officials.

In a statement, the Coordinating Mechanism condemned the sanctions allegedly imposed by the European Union against Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo; Supreme Court President Alba Luce Ramos; And Speaker of the National Assembly (Parliament), Gustavo Borras.

Similarly, the Council of Europe on its unilateral sanctions list includes Nicaragua Attorney General Ana Julia Boras; Commissioners of Police, Fidel Domangius and Juan Antonio Valle; Presidential Adviser Fierdo Ars and Director of Channel 8 Juan Carlos Ortega Murillo.

A statement from the Community Group said that the EU should hold these high-ranking officials “accountable” for human rights abuses or “acts that undermine democracy.”

In this regard, the Alpha-TCP called for the abolition of interventionist measures against the Central American nation, stressing that “this has nothing to do with the development of the Nicaraguan people.”

The Coalition for Reconciliation and National Unity recognized its solidarity with President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo and called on the international community to defend the sovereignty, right to self-determination and political independence of the states.