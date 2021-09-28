Ambassador of Afghanistan to the UN for National Interest

Ishaqzai had planned to address the closing session on Monday, September 27, but canceled his visit, the Afghan news agency The Gama Press reported.

Afghanistan’s mission to the UN said in a message on Twitter that it would continue to work with the Security Council to establish the status of the Asian nation in the world body.

Earlier, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had proposed to represent the Central Asian nation to the United Nations and to give it the opportunity to speak at this year’s General Assembly, but this was rejected.

Ishaq, who represents the government of former President Ashraf Ghani, who was ousted last month, has had his name removed from the list of speakers.

The move comes after the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August amid calls for Afghanistan’s UN office in New York.

President Ghani fled abroad 20 years after the radical Islamic fundamentalist armed group expelled the national territory in a 2001 US-led invasion in the guise of a fake counter-terrorism.

The two-decade-long war has left millions of refugees and displaced people, thousands of Afghan civilians and more than two trillion dollars in military spending.

Last week, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaki asked him to address the United Nations and appointed Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, as ambassador to the UN.

Shaheen said they had the right to participate in the organization and criticized the decision to exclude them from the General Assembly this year.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received a letter signed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) stating that after the overthrow of the US-backed Afghan government, Isakai no longer represented Central Asia. During the Taliban regime, between 1996 and 2001, the UN refused to recognize him and instead gave the place of Afghanistan to former President Burhanuddin Rabbani.

The movement wants international recognition and financial assistance to rebuild the war-torn country, but the structure of its new cabinet poses a dilemma.

Many Mujahideen executive ministers have been blacklisted by the United Nations as terrorists and financiers of that atrocity.

