American Airlines plane diverted in battle; Two passengers were arrested

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Phoenix, and two women got into a fight with another passenger, who was told to stop using a racial slur, police said.

The incident happened Wednesday on Flight 776 from Dallas-Fort Worth to Los Angeles.

Following Phoenix’s arrival, law enforcement “removed and arrested two people for verbally and physically assaulting other customers and crew members,” the airline said in a statement.

Phoenix police identified the women as Kelly Picardo, 30, and Lisa Rodriguez, 29. Witnesses said Picardo and Rodriguez were using a racial slur when a male passenger told them to stop using the language, according to officials.

“Kelly Picardo was upset and spat at male passengers who told them to stop using the language,” a police statement read. “The male passenger then began recording the two women, which is when Lisa Rodriguez hit the man’s hand and stopped recording the incident.”

Both women were charged with disorderly conduct. Picardo faces additional assault charges.

They have been placed on an internal denial list pending further investigation, American Airlines said, adding that their behavior was “confusing and unacceptable”.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and are working directly with affected customers to ensure their well-being. Thanks to our team members for their expertise in managing the difficult situation,” the airline said.

The flight eventually proceeded to California without further incident.