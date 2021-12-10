Amid border tensions, Russia has demanded that NATO withdraw its membership promises to Ukraine and Georgia.

File photo of a Russian military man sent to Crimea in 2018



Russia made the request to NATO on Friday Withdraw the promise that Ukraine and Georgia will join the Atlantic Alliance, One of the red lines marked by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as it marks the progress of this military base in the east.

“Necessary The decision to formally withdraw Ukraine and Georgia from the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit should be formally withdrawn. The coalition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to Russian diplomacy, This decision will respond to the “fundamental interests of European security” because the promise made to Kiev and Tbilissi “goes against the commitment of the heads of all OSCE participating states not to strengthen their security at the expense of the security of others.”

“We insist on setting Long-term legal guarantees that preclude NATO’s future advancement over a period of time and, on the basis of an equitable and inseparable security policy The transfer of weapons that threaten us on the eastern and western borders of Russia, “the ministry said.

Archive image of NATO summit (EFE / EPA / TOMS KALNINS)



At his recent Telematics Summit with the President of the United States, Joe Biden has announced that Putin’s red line will establish Western offensive forces in Ukraine and warn Russia of NATO’s increasing approach to military infrastructure.

Therefore, he proposed Legally binding security guaranteesAccording to foreign affairs, this will be the subject of the next round of talks on strategic stability between Russia and the United States.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Rybkov said today that the next round is expected to take place next January.

Moscow further stressed Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), an organization representing all countries in the Euro-Atlantic region, “Should not be on the sidelines of discussions aimed at resolving issues of European security.”

NATO Russia denies right to prevent Ukraine from joining (EFE / EPA / BERTRAND GUAY / POOL MAXPPP OUT)



Biden said he hopes to make a statement A series of high-level meetings with NATO and its key allies in Russia to defuse tensions between the parties; But prepare in parallel Strict penalties Against this country if it decides to invade Ukraine.

The United States and Ukraine believe that Russia is preparing for an incursion into Ukrainian territory in early 2022, which is why it has stationed 70,000 to 94,000 Russian troops on its border with its neighbors. , According to US and Kiev intelligence estimates.

Russia has also demanded NATO moves its military maneuvers from Russian borders, The minimum distance of approach between ships and military aircraft of both sides will be agreed and the dialogue between the Ministries of Defense of Russia, the United States and the Atlantic Alliance will be resumed.

In addition, Russia has called on the United States to join the unilateral embargo proposed by Moscow In addition to measures to verify compliance with the promises made by both sides regarding the installation of short- and medium-range missiles in Europe long ago.

Zhelensky, President of Ukraine (EFE / EPA / LESZEK SZYMANSKI / File)



NATO rejected the Russian request

A few hours later, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg denied that Russia was blocking Ukraine from being part of the organization because it depended solely on Kiev’s sovereignty. It remains to be seen whether they will agree to join the Atlantic Alliance.

“NATO’s relationship with Ukraine will be decided by 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, no one else.”Stoltenberg noted. “We do not consider it necessary to comment on such fabrications.” Areas of influence where other members can control or determine what they can do. “Added.

Stoltenberg, along with French foreign ministers, appeared before reporters in Paris. Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Defense, Florence Parly, agreed that Ukraine is not currently a member of NATO and therefore not subject to security guarantees.

But he added, “This one Valuable partner of NATO and all NATO allies ” At a time when it is speculated that Russia may be preparing for an attack by concentrating troops on the border with Ukraine, it supports its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He pointed out that the Atlantic Alliance was already providing Kiev In the face of this threat, it insisted on “practical” and “political” support and that “every nation in Europe has the right to determine its own destiny, including Ukraine.” System.

With information from AFP

