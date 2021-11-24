AMLO demands that employers approve the minimum wage increase of 2022

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Amlo) Demanding agreement with Merchants Must be approved to increase up to Minimum wage On 2022.

At the 112th General Assembly of the Mexican Social Security Agency (IMSS), President Amlo He recalled that last year traders refused to increase Minimum wage.

“But I hope we agree to increase the minimum wage this year.” Amlo

AMLO will continue to increase the minimum wage in 2022

President Amlo dHe promised to try to continue the policy of raising the minimum wage every year.

“It’s fair, because we have the lowest wage, or the lowest wage in the world, the lowest wage,” AMLO said.

However, the president acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Lukashenko’s government Merchants The minimum wage should have been raised, but he respected his decision.

“Last year an agreement was not reached, only between the representatives of the workers, because logically they had to be approved, and the government, but the merchants did not want to agree, not everyone, but yes, no. Consensus.” Amlo

In addition, the President Amlo He promised that jobs lost during epidemics would be restored.

The president said there were 20 million 600 thousand workers before the epidemic and now 20 million 900 thousand workers are registered with the IMSS.

“We are going to end this year with 21 million workers enrolled in Social Security, which means there is an economic recovery.” Amlo

How much has the President raised the AMLO minimum wage?

In 2018, the Minimum wage The current price was 88.36 cents, but as of 2019 it has increased to 102.78 cents in the general zone and 176.72 in the free border zone.

In 2020, it increased to 123.22 paise and 185.56 paise, respectively, in the general area of ​​the country, according to data from the National Minimum Wage Authority (GONASAMI).

In 2021, the minimum wage for the border region will be 213.29 pesos and for the rest of the country 141.70. 15 percent More than the previous year.

However, the minimum wage increase was rejected by the business community because Mexico is facing an economic crisis due to the Covit-19.