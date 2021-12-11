An Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus has been reported in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11.- Singapore health officials have confirmed the discovery of the first country to be infected with the omigran variant of the SARS-CoV-2 corona virus and warned of the immediate possibility of its spread in the community.

The patient, a 24-year-old woman and an employee of Changi International Airport, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in one of the routine tests performed on workers in high-risk sectors.

The doctors treating him said that everything indicates that he was in contact with travelers from countries where the Omigran variant exists.

The woman had already received two doses of the Covit-19 vaccine and was in good health and had no symptoms of the disease, they added.

Three days ago, Singapore discovered the first person affected by the new variant, but it was a tourist from Germany.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement that it is very likely that the victims of this variation will spread to the community.

Currently 96 percent of eligible people in the city-state have been vaccinated with two doses and health officials plan to use a third booster. (Text: PL) (Photo: Getty Image)



