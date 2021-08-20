Angela Merkel arrives in Moscow to talk to Putin about Afghanistan – Europe – International

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, He is in Russia today to discuss with President Vladimir Putin a bilateral and international agenda that will focus on Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus.

(Also read: Ambassador Putin says the Afghan president deserves to try to flee)

The Kremlin Putin and Merkel will assess the state of bilateral relations and discuss current issues on the regional and international agenda, he said in a statement.

In turn, the German executive’s spokesman Stephen Seibert noted that Afghanistan, Ukraine and Belarus will focus on the meeting between the leaders of Russia and Germany. According to Merkel, Seibert explained that Putin could do “more” to achieve a solution Eastern Ukraine Through Moscow’s influence on pro-Russian separatists.

Berlin hopes that Moscow will use its influence over Minsk over the issue of the “migration war” with Brussels. Merkel recently denounced Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for putting pressure on the European Union by sending migrants to the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

This is Merkel’s second visit Russia Within two years, it comes weeks before he leaves German political office. During the meeting in Moscow in January 2020, the two discussed the situation in Ukraine, tensions between the United States and Iran, as well as the conflict in Libya and Syria.

(Continue reading: The video shows the exact moment when a plane crashes and explodes in Russia)

The meeting between the leaders lasted for more than three hours. Today Putin and Merkel will talk about the controversial Nortstream 2 gas pipeline, which will be merged Russia and Germany By the Baltic Sea, Ukraine opposes.

In addition, the leaders of Russia and Germany are expected to address the situation of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose nerve gas poisoning ends one year today. After Russia, Merkel travels to Kiev, where she will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky on August 22.

More news

The Taliban must be determined ‘by their words, not by their actions’: Johnson

There is great fear that the Taliban will return to Afghanistan

EFE