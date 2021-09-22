Another food summit and no change

CERAI, Friends of the Earth, Food Justice and COAG pledge to continue to support the global agribusiness model at the Food Organizations Summit starting tomorrow, September 23 in New York City.

Tomorrow, September 23, the United Nations Food Systems Summit kicks off in New York

Friends of the Earth, CERAI, COAG and Justicia Alimentaria denounce that the summit is dominated by the interests of large multinational corporations and that it is not based on human and human rights and that it is restructuring world governance from the perspective of international governance.

Agricultural, social and environmental organizations join the international declaration against corporate food organizations and in support of food sovereignty

Friends of the Earth, CERAI, COAG and Food justice argues The Food Organizations Summit in New York on Thursday, September 23, promises to deepen its environmental and social impact on the globalized agribusiness model.

The summit significantly undermines UN mechanisms and gaps in food matters, particularly the United Nations Commission on Food Security (CFS), while at the same time weakening the role of states. Multinational corporations and the current economic model. Moreover, this process marginalizes and excludes civil society organizations, especially those of food producers.

As stated by the Special Rapporteur on Ownership Not fedMichael Fakhri said, “Although the Food Systems Summit is focused on finding solutions, it does not provide a consistent explanation for the problems facing global food systems, nor does it address the effects of the Corona virus on the right (Govit-19). For food. The summit process excluded proposals covering two fundamental areas: business power and trade policy ”(1).

Agricultural, social and environmental organizations join the international declaration against corporate diets and in support of food sovereignty (2). They also encourage civil society organizations to join and encourage the Spanish government not to participate in the Food Summit, but rather to ensure that their representation at the Rome-based agencies and the World Food Security Council is central to the multilateral discussions on food and agriculture.

The current food systems summit is not structured in the tradition of previous world food summits, but is clearly grouped into the United Nations system. Agriculture and Food (FAO) Led to the development of innovative, inclusive and participatory management mechanisms aimed at realizing the right to adequate food for the entire population.

Instead, the summit is based on a joint agreement with the World Economic Forum (WEF), a multilateral body of the UN. .

Committee World Food Security The United Nations and the FAO offer a different model than the summit. The CSA is recognized as a highly inclusive and participatory UN body because it represents indigenous people, landless people, women, rural workers, farmers, fishermen, bishops, consumers and people suffering from food insecurity in urban and young areas. To ensure the human right to adequate food for the entire population.

Currently, CFS is negotiating guidelines on food systems and nutrition and policy recommendations on agricultural science. For its part, the FAO has adopted clear policies with civil society, indigenous peoples and small-scale food producers, as well as adopting regulatory frameworks to transform food patterns into a more just and sustainable model. Today, the FAO plays a key role in the United Nations decade of family farming.