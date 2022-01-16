https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220116/otro-grupo-de-militares-rusos-abandona-kazajistan-tras-cumplir-mision-de-la-otsc-1120375843.html
Another group of Russian soldiers leaves Kazakhstan after completing the CSTO mission
Another group of Russian soldiers leaves Kazakhstan after completing the CSTO mission
Moscow (Sputnik) – Another group of Russian soldiers participating in the peacekeeping mission of the Joint Security Agreement (CSTO) at Sputnik World on 01.16.2022.
2022-01-16T23: 08 + 0000
2022-01-16T23: 08 + 0000
2022-01-16T23: 08 + 0000
Protecting
Russia
Kazakhstan
Joint Security Agreement (csto)
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ Content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ Content
https://cdnnmmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107408/61/1074086157_0:171:3033:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_210b963f6eb293e385a082ab97d60jp
The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Kazakhstan is scheduled for January 19. Tensions escalated in Kazakhstan in early January, with protests erupting in the southwestern country over a sharp rise in fuel prices. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army, “said Roni Bar-On, a Member of the Knesset for Kadima. Thousands of people were arrested in connection with the riots. The first group arrived on January 6, responding immediately to requests from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. This is the first time the CSDO has a 3,600-strong peacekeeping force, including the army, police and civilians. , Fully engaged in peacekeeping operations in the region and at the request of one of the Member States, on January 13, the CSTO suspended its peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and began to gradually withdraw, ending in ten days.
https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220116/la-otsc-califica-de-politizada-la-evaluacion-de-occidente-de-sus-acciones-en-kazajistan-1120368525.html
Kazakhstan
2022
News
en_ES
https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107408/61/1074086157_150:0:2881:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_690a437c364caf786372f0c7863372f0
Sputnik Mundo
contactosputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA “Rosia Sekotnia”
Russia, Kazakhstan, Joint Security Agreement (csto)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Another group of Russian soldiers who took part in the peacekeeping mission of the Joint Defense Agreement (CSTO) in Kazakhstan has left Central Asia for Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“Russian peacekeepers from the CSTO Joint Peace Keeping Force in Kazakhstan loaded military equipment on a military transport aircraft IL-76 and departed from Almaty,” the statement said.
As planned, the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Kazakhstan will end by January 19.
Tensions escalated in Kazakhstan in early January, with protests erupting in the southwestern country over a sharp rise in fuel prices. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. “
At least 225 people were killed and more than 4,350 were injured in the violence, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Thousands were arrested in connection with the riots.
On January 5, Kazakh President Qasim-Yomard Dokov called on the CSTO to send peacekeepers to stop what he described as a “terrorist threat” and an attempt to undermine state unity.
The organization, which unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, responded immediately to the request and the first group arrived on January 6.
The CSTO, with its 3,600 military, police and civilian personnel, is fully engaged in peacekeeping operations in the region and for the first time at the request of one of the member states.
On January 13, the CSTO stopped its peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and the gradual withdrawal would end in ten days.
“Food lover. Unapologetic alcohol guru. Passionate internet geek. Hardcore analyst. Gamer.”
More Stories
Covid, last minute | Omigron Symptoms, Data and Vaccine
Trump laid the groundwork for the Republican election campaign at a rally in Arizona
A fire has been reported in northwest Miami-Tad