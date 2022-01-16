https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220116/otro-grupo-de-militares-rusos-abandona-kazajistan-tras-cumplir-mision-de-la-otsc-1120375843.html

Another group of Russian soldiers leaves Kazakhstan after completing the CSTO mission

Moscow (Sputnik) – Another group of Russian soldiers participating in the peacekeeping mission of the Joint Security Agreement (CSTO) at Sputnik World on 01.16.2022.

2022-01-16T23:08+0000

The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Kazakhstan is scheduled for January 19. Tensions escalated in Kazakhstan in early January, with protests erupting in the southwestern country over a sharp rise in fuel prices. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army, “said Roni Bar-On, a Member of the Knesset for Kadima. Thousands of people were arrested in connection with the riots. The first group arrived on January 6, responding immediately to requests from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. This is the first time the CSDO has a 3,600-strong peacekeeping force, including the army, police and civilians. , Fully engaged in peacekeeping operations in the region and at the request of one of the Member States, on January 13, the CSTO suspended its peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and began to gradually withdraw, ending in ten days.

