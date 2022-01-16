January 17, 2022

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Another group of Russian soldiers leaves Kazakhstan after completing the CSTO mission

Obadiah Silva January 17, 2022 3 min read

Russia, Kazakhstan, Joint Security Agreement (csto)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Another group of Russian soldiers who took part in the peacekeeping mission of the Joint Defense Agreement (CSTO) in Kazakhstan has left Central Asia for Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

“Russian peacekeepers from the CSTO Joint Peace Keeping Force in Kazakhstan loaded military equipment on a military transport aircraft IL-76 and departed from Almaty,” the statement said.

As planned, the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Kazakhstan will end by January 19.

Tensions escalated in Kazakhstan in early January, with protests erupting in the southwestern country over a sharp rise in fuel prices. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. “

At least 225 people were killed and more than 4,350 were injured in the violence, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Thousands were arrested in connection with the riots.

The CSTO politicizes the Western assessment of its activities in Kazakhstan

On January 5, Kazakh President Qasim-Yomard Dokov called on the CSTO to send peacekeepers to stop what he described as a “terrorist threat” and an attempt to undermine state unity.

The organization, which unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, responded immediately to the request and the first group arrived on January 6.

The CSTO, with its 3,600 military, police and civilian personnel, is fully engaged in peacekeeping operations in the region and for the first time at the request of one of the member states.

On January 13, the CSTO stopped its peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan and the gradual withdrawal would end in ten days.

