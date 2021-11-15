Are you traveling to Cuba? They are establishing a new documentation system to enter the country

If you travel to Cuba until this November 15th, you should be aware that a new communication system has been implemented for those entering the country.

In line with the opening of Cuban airports for international tourism, this new digital format has been implemented, which will be required by many companies and will allow them to enter national borders.

As described Computer websiteThis form will contain “Information on Immigration and Foreigners, Ministry of Public Customs and Public Health of the Republic”.

The new system is called D’Viajeros, and its stated purpose is to accelerate the flow of passengers to different Cuban airports.

“D’VIAJEROS is a process that facilitates and enhances the experience of passenger transport through the Republic of Cuba, providing advanced information on streamlining procedures at various entry points”, Refers to the site, And continues:

“It is mandatory for every traveler to faithfully complete the information provided to the Directorate of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners, Ministry of Public Customs and Public Health of the Republic.”

How do I get the form that travelers need to fill out?

The form can be accessed through the following link: https://www.dviajeros.mitrans.gob.cu.

Who should fill out this online form?

When entering the Republic of Cuba via airports, ports and marinas, all travelers, whether Cuban or foreign, must fill out this form.

Available from any moment?

The new digital passenger entry form will be available from November 15, 2021.

Upon completion of the digital form, a QR code will be generated, which passengers will need when entering the Republic of Cuba. Customs, immigration and health officials will demand the same.

The QR can be displayed from the cell phone or brought in printed form. The airline does not require QR to be shown only for Cuban events. The future goal is to create an integrated experience of services while staying with travelers in Cuba.

Most important:

From January 1, 2022, physical forms (in paper form) will no longer be used. Digital filling will be mandatory from this date.

This Monday, from November 15, 2021 to December 31, 2021, the technology will be tested and the use of the physical form will be allowed in an “exceptional” way. They need it On the D’Viajeros website.

Advertising

Although the form must be completed at most 72 hours prior to travel to Cuba, the developers guarantee that you will be able to complete it anyway upon arrival at the airport.

Keep in mind that free wireless internet is available for 30 minutes at airports to fill out the form. This can be done on any electronic device with wireless internet access.

Children must fill out one of these unique forms with all the necessary information on the form.

On This link You will find a guide with the necessary explanations to fill out the form

This is the form that travelers must fill out