As for Russia, it is a fact that the Taliban are coming to power

MOSCOW, Aug 19 (Prensa Latina) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Jazarova said the world community must build ties with Afghanistan as it is a fact that the Taliban movement is coming to power today.

In a statement to the press, the official blamed Ashraf Ghani for what had happened in the Central Asian country, whose capital, Kabul, had been captured by rebel forces on August 15 without any resistance.

The TASS news agency reported that the militant group had expressed its commitment to restoring order in the Islamic country and that it had shown an enthusiastic approach in dialogue with influential Afghan political leaders.

In another part of his speech, he said that the Taliban had provided security guarantees for arranging charter flights for Russians who wanted to leave the country.

Jazarova also stressed that his country’s civil aviation is ready to take his countrymen to any other state eager to mitigate the deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman explained that about 100 Russians were registered at the embassy in the Islamic State, mainly ethnic in Afghanistan.

He explained that most of them studied in the former Soviet Union and Russia at different times, formed families, obtained citizenship and returned to their historic homeland.

Zajarova promised that the embassy of the Moscow diplomatic mission in Kabul would focus on providing support for them and other Russian citizens in the country.

mgt / mml