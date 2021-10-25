ASEAN leaders are holding the summit without a Myanmar general

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – Southeast Asian leaders held their annual summit this week without Myanmar, with the Armed Forces seizing power in February.
Myanmar opposes the removal of its ruler, Senior General Min Aung Hlouing, from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
Brunei, currently chairing the 10-nation bloc, is holding three-day meetings starting Tuesday, despite being on video due to corona virus concerns. The talks will be attended by US President Joe Biden and leaders of China and Russia, as well as issues related to the Myanmar crisis and the Govt-19 epidemic, economic and security issues.
ASEAN’s unprecedented sanction to Myanmar deviates from the basic principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of its members and decision-making by consensus. Myanmar withdrew its leader from the summit and accused him of violating ASEAN policies.
The regional committee has very few alternatives, as the general’s obstinacy will lead him to be considered a diplomatic haven for tyrants.
ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is made up of Brunei, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Source: Associated Press
