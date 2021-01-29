At least 6 people have died and 3 others are in critical condition after a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia plant.

A Liquid nitrogen leakage in Georgia The food packing plant killed at least six people on Thursday and three others have been admitted to hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities responded to the blaze at 10:12 a.m. at the Foundation Food Group plant in Keynesville, 60 miles northeast of Atlanta, and within 10 minutes they renewed it in response to hazardous materials, said Hall County Fire Service spokesman Zachary Brackett. .

Many of the evacuated staff and many more are “experiencing medical emergencies around the facility,” Brackett said Told reporters.

The names, ages and genders of the victims were not immediately released.

“Early signs of a nitrogen line depletion within the facility,” said Nicholas Ankram, vice chairman of the foundation’s food committee.

“Among those lost today are members of the maintenance, supervision and management team,” he said. “Every team member is equally important to us. Our hearts go out to their families.”

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Koch thought about those killed after the clock struck Thursday morning.

“All of these people who came to work had no idea what was going on and their families,” Koch said. “They are not in a profession. You expect something like this to happen. But here we are. That is why I hear all your prayers.”

Five people died at the scene and another died at the hospital, officials said.

In total, 12 people were initially hospitalized. One died, three were treated and released, three are in critical condition and five are in stable condition, said Sean Koch, spokesman for the Northeast Georgia Health Organization.

One of those admitted to the hospital, a firefighter, who is expected to be OK, is due to be released Friday, Brackett said.

“Not much is known about the extent of the injuries beyond the conditions,” Sean Koch said, “but it can be said that they are all respiratory.”

The cause of the leak, which was not immediately known, is under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, the state fire marshal and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Brackett said.

Brackett also corrected initial reports of an explosion, saying “there was no explosion.”

Authorities say a school bus took 130 employees to a church for a medical evaluation.

Roads in Cairnsville, Co., were closed on Thursday after the Hasmat incident. WXIA

Initial reports of the accident identified the plant as a prime-bag food. But the facility, which processes poultry products, transferred its hands to the Foundation’s food committee on Jan. 1, officials said.

“Our hearts are broken about the tragedy that happened at Prime Bach Foods,” Government Brian Kemp said in a statement. “May God be the hand of peace, comfort and healing in the days to come.”