Authorities say men posed as US marshals to avoid wearing masks at a Florida resort

Two men have been charged with disguising themselves as federal marshals at a South Florida resort hotel and illuminating fake evidence.

When staff at Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort told Walter Wayne Brown Jr., 53, and Gary Broomet, 81, to cover their faces, the men refused, arresting staff and threatening to fine the hotel. South Florida Sun-Sentinel Announced.

The plan collapsed on February 11 when an employee called police thinking he was acting suspiciously. Authorities and a real American marshal arrived and arrested the men on charges of impersonating a federal officer.

A hotel manager told investigators a federal complaint earlier this month that Broomet went to the desk before asking for a coffee and then pretended to be Marshall when asked for a mask. He then flew a laminate card claiming to be medically exempt from wearing the mask.

According to the complaint, when asked again by the manager to wear the mask, Broomet pointed to a badge he was wearing on his belt. “You know what that means,” he said. “I’m an American marshal. You can arrest me if you force me to wear a mask.”

Two days ago, the newspaper reported that staff had a similar confrontation when they checked into the hotel with Brown Jr.

An employee gave investigators Brown Jr. a mask and told him to wear it. But he said he was a federal agent and did not have to do so. He wore a badge on his belt and a card around his neck.

The next day, Brown Jr. returned to the table before extending his accommodation. When the manager asked him to wear a mask, he reportedly threatened to arrest the staff.

An employee told investigators that her cousin was an American marshal and she knew they would not do so.

On Feb. 11, police found a couple dining at a resort restaurant. According to the complaint, they were wearing “real-looking” round badges that read “Cherokee Nation Marshal”.

Investigators learned that the men were either U.S. marshals or were employed by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the complaint said.

The complaint also alleges that the mask exemption cards worn around the necks of the men were fake.

They were arrested and imprisoned in Broward County. Prison records do not list lawyers for them.