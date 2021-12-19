Azerbaijan deports 10 detained troops to Armenia

According to the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Civilians, Baku handed over 10 captured Armenian soldiers on December 4, and Yerevan handed them maps of landmines in the Karabakh area.

Fierce fighting broke out between the two countries’ armed forces on November 16 in the border areas of the Zionik region of Armenia.

Yerevan said that the Azerbaijani army had launched a deep offensive in the Armenian territory and that the capital of the republic had compromised the southern part of the country and the state highway connecting it with Iran.

For its part, Baku blamed the incident on Armenia, accusing its armed forces of provoking it by attacking the border areas of the Azerbaijani army.

That day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu spoke by phone with his colleagues from two Caucasian countries, after which the two promised to take action to stabilize the situation on the border.

During a meeting in Sochi on November 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nicole Pashinyan stressed the need to implement specific plans to open Nagorny’s economic potential.

In the joint statement, the leaders praised the activities of the Tripartite Working Group, which was established on January 11 this year with the aim of blocking economic ties and transportation in the region.

According to the text, Moscow will continue to provide all necessary assistance to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with the aim of building trust and good neighborly relations between those countries.

Putin expressed confidence that the agreements reached in Sochi would be respected and that they would create the conditions for the next phase of normalization of relations in the South Caucasus.

The document states that by the end of 2021, mechanisms will be developed to delimit and demarcate the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

