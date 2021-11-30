The island nation of Barbados was officially declared a republic, ending 396 years of reliance on the British crown.

The announcement was made during a ceremony in the capital, Bridgetown, attended by the British Crown Prince Charles of Wales.

At the ceremony, 72-year-old Sandra Mason, the former governor-general of the country, was elected the first female president of the Republic of Barbados. Similarly, November 30 was declared the Independence Day of the Caribbean.

Carlos, who was the guest of honor at the ceremony, received the Barbados Order of Freedom from Prime Minister Mia Motley.

However, Christina Hinds, a professor of international relations at the University of the West Indies, the only public university on the island, criticized Carlos for being awarded the medal.

“The British royal family exploited the area and so far they have not apologized or compensated for the damage,” Hinds said.

During the celebrations, singer Rihanna was announced as the national hero of Barbados. Motley vowed to nominate Robin Rihanna Fendi for “having a leadership in the imagination of the world by excelling with his creativity, discipline and extraordinary dedication to the land of his birth”.

Barbados was one of the first slave colonies in England, and was first occupied by English settlers in 1627.

Slavery was abolished in Barbados in 1834 and the country became fully independent in 1966, although it retained the British Queen as head of state from the Commonwealth.

Speaking to the BBC, Modley described Barbados’ secession from the British Crown as “historic” and said “Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state”. “It is time to leave our colonial past altogether,” he added.

The island is famous for its beaches and the birthplace of 33-year-old superstar Rihanna (Robin Rihanna Fendi).

Barbados has been hit hard by the epidemic because its economy is heavily dependent on tourism. An average of one million foreigners visited the island each year before the epidemic.

* Translated by Daniel Galego.



The Anatolian Agency’s website contains only a portion of the messages provided to subscribers on the AA News Broadcast System (HAS) and is in abbreviated form.



