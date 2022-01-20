Barbados: The ruling party has won all the parliamentary constituencies

According to preliminary results released on Thursday, Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Motley’s party has won every legislative seat in the island’s first election as a republic after seceding from the British Crown.

The Barbados Labor Party has won all 30 seats in the lower house of parliament, the first female head of government to serve as prime minister for a second term. A simple majority of 16 seats is enough.

“The people of this country spoke with one voice, decisively, unanimously and clearly,” Modley said in a speech Thursday morning before a crowd wearing red shirts.

Promising to focus on financial security, nutrition, renewable energy projects and housing, Modley said the island will face serious challenges in the next 10 to 15 years.

Carla Natalie Barnett, general secretary of the Caribbean Community, a 15-member regional business group, congratulated Motley on her “greater success.”

The main opposition leader, Verla de Beiza of the Democratic Workers’ Party, conceded defeat.

“We accidentally lost our democracy,” he told local reporters, adding that the vote was “depressing.”

It is nonsense to hold elections now, he said.

Modley was criticized for calling for an early election, shortly after Barbados severed ties with Queen Elizabeth II in November and ceased to be a constitutional monarchy. The next elections are scheduled for mid-2023.

Preliminary reports indicate that 50% of the 266,000 registered voters went to the polls. About 5,700 people were unable to do so due to Govt-19. An opposition candidate appealed to the court to suspend the election, but the court rejected it.