Biden administration approaches Russia over expansion of new START nuclear deal

The administration of President Joe Biden will approach Russia on Thursday in the hope of renewing negotiations on the last remaining nuclear deal between the two countries, according to an NPC News Foreign Ministry statement.

Entitled “Demarch Demand: New START Extension”, the memo states that the United States will recommend a new Strategic Disarmament Agreement, which expires on February 5, or an extension of the new START for five years.

Securing the renewal of the agreement is one of the most important national security challenges facing the incoming Biden Group.

The proposal was original Announced Contributed by Washington Post.

The memo instructed the US ambassadors to communicate the plan “at the most appropriate level”.

While it says Washington’s relationship with Moscow may be “challenging”, the memo says the new start is “apparent in the national security interests of the United States and our allies” because it “limits Russia’s nuclear program, provides us with information on Russia’s nuclear arsenal and Russia’s nuclear facilities. Gives us access. ”

The cable states that the United States “clearly considers the challenges posed by Russia” and that the Biden administration “will act in close consultation with our allies and allies and hold Russia accountable for its irresponsible and aggressive actions.”

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The new start-up agreement signed by Russian Presidents Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev in 2010 limited each country to more than 1,550 nuclear weapons and 700 missiles and bombers.

This is the only nuclear weapons control agreement between the two countries since Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Interim Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty last year.

Russia has proposed a five-year extension to the Trump administration without new conditions, and this week the deal is still possible.

The Trump administration rejected Russia’s offer and pressed for a narrow arms control agreement, including freezing all nuclear weapons and including China in the future. But the talks ended in a stalemate.

“It simply came to our notice then. If so, it shows a staggering lack of negotiation capability. ” Tweeted After the project reports are public. “It took Biden 24 hours to snatch the most important influence we have on Russia.”

After Biden took office on Wednesday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry a Release It hoped that the new administration would “take a more constructive stance in its dialogue with Russia” about the new administration.

“For our part, we are ready for such work in terms of equality and respect for each other’s interests,” it said.