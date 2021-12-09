Biden convened the Global Summit on Democracy

President Joe Biden on Thursday called on world leaders to deliver new pro-democracy pledges as the United States faces years of serious threats to its democratic traditions and institutions.

Determined to show the world that democracy can still function, the president is preparing to hold the first summit of his government for democracy, and the nation, once considered a shining example, is once again facing a setback.

Local elected officials are resigning at a dangerous rate amid clashes with angry voices at meetings of school boards, election offices and city councils. States pass laws to restrict voting access, making it harder for Americans to vote. The January 6 attack on Capitol Hill has left many in the political party clinging to the false claim that Donald Trump’s election was rigged, undermining confidence in the credibility of the referendum.

America must act better, critics insist at home and abroad.

“Can our democracy overcome the lies, anger, hatred and fears that divide us?” Biden asked during a joint session of Congress at the beginning of his presidency, a few months after the Capitol Hill uprising.

“America’s enemies – the dictators of the world – are betting that we can not.”

As dictatorships grow around the world, this is a critical time for the world’s leading democracies, which raises questions about the ability of the United States to lead by example and not only promote democracy abroad, but also increase pressure on the Biden administration to do more for him ashore. It was in his own country.

As the Allies prepare to take part in a two-day virtual summit, the White House goes to the summit “with humility”, a senior official whose name is not known said that no democracy is right, not even from the United States. Order to publish statements in this regard.

As Martin Luther King Jr. did on the anniversary of the monument, Biden plans to discuss the importance of the right to vote in a forum of about 110 nations to announce new pledges to strengthen democracy. In the capital, the official said. On that occasion, the President described the voting process as a “fundamental right” and lamented that measures to restrict voting were “the most important thing against Americans.”

The president endorsed his ambitious domestic agenda – the two parties signed a trillion-dollar infrastructure initiative and about $ 2 trillion in anti-social and climate change efforts, advancing the Senate – demonstrating how democracy can be improved. People’s lives.

“The United States has a prosperous democracy, but it has been hurting in recent years,” said Michael Abramovitz, president of the House of Independence, whose annual report marks the 15th consecutive year of global decline.

