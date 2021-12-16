The president praised the damage caused by the natural disaster that killed 88 people in five states of the country, from a helicopter that flew over the city of Mayfield, one of the most affected cities.

Biden then walked through the area and spoke with some of the victims, promising to continue sending federal assistance to local authorities to help the people and begin the rescue.

During his visit, the President was accompanied by National Security Secretary Alejandro Mayerkas; Dean Chriswell, head of the Federal Agency for Disasters, and Andy Bessier, governor of Kentucky.

Bessier told the ruler that out of the 74 people who died in the region, a dozen were children and that the death toll was expected to rise as more than 100 were still missing.

In the wake of the disaster, the Federal Emergency Management Agency donated 61 generators, 144,000 liters of water, 74,000 meals, 18,000 blankets, 5,000 cots and 1,500 tortoises to the victims, the White House said on its Twitter account.

In addition, personnel from military engineers are involved in debris removal and infrastructure evaluation, and are looking for alternative ways to restore electrical service as quickly as possible.

After Mayfield, President Dawson will travel to Springs, one of the cities most devastated by the hurricane, which also affected the states of Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri.

Biden’s presence in Kentucky on Wednesday was one of the few moments when a Democrat politician reached the slopes of a strong Republican party, where many of his constituents and leaders accepted former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud principles.

However, the White House is trying to separate travel from politics, and the president’s goal is to make sure the government provides assistance quickly, said Karen Jean-Pierre, the House’s Undersecretary of State for Management.

msm / ap