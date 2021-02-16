Biden, Hill Democrats plan to release the immigration reform bill this week

The Biden administration and the Hill Democrats are expected to release the immigration reform bill this weekend, with several sources familiar with the plan telling NBC News.

Legislative Text on “U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021” Reflects on President Joe Biden’s Immigration Priorities Published on the first day of office. His plan includes earning a living for 11 million undocumented immigrants, expanding the refugee resettlement program and applying more technology to the southern border. Additional protections are considered in law, such as processing asylum in domestic countries for minors, expanding benefits for dreamers, and ending public payment rules.

Despite previous failed attempts at mass immigration reform under Republican and democratic administrations, Biden has identified support for breaking the White House law into pieces.

As a possible secondary route, lawmakers will pass bills legitimizing farm workers and dreamers right now, and then move on to more comprehensive change. The main purpose, officials and lawyers say, is progress.

“If some parts of the bill turn into construction blocks, that’s fine,” said Marialina Hinkopic, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center.

Parts of Python’s immigration reform already have vehicles that go separately and faster through the House and the Senate.

New Jersey Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez is leading the legislative drive in the Senate.

“The plan is not only to fix our broken immigration system, but also to reunite families, lift the undocumented community out of the shadows and bring them on the path to citizenship, stand up for human rights, address the root causes of migration, and include a smart border security strategy,” he said in a statement.

Linda D., a Democrat from California who is leading the legislative efforts in the House. Sanchez – Many said they relied on reform.

“From our dreamers, service workers and farmers are being dragged down by this epidemic and many are relying on us to make this reform fail,” he said in a statement. “My co-chairs with President Biden are to make our immigration system more functional, fair and humane.”

Biden has already signed on to a boat Administrative activities Reform and reverse Trump’s efforts to target immigration.