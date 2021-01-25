Biden imposes new embargo on South Africa to reassert Govt travel restrictions lifted by Trump

President Joe Biden plans to sign bans on travel to the United States to ease the Covit-19 exchange, two White House officials confirmed Sunday.

If the new strain of Covit-19 had been identified recently in South Africa, the ban would have prevented most non-US citizens from entering. The virus has killed more than 418,000 people and infected more than 25 million people across the United States, according to NBC News Tracker.

Biden is expected to re-establish the broad restrictions that were in place for most of last year, but they were repealed by President Donald Trump A few days before the end of his term. These restrictions will affect non-US citizens traveling from the United Kingdom, Ireland and much of Europe, known as the Schengen countries that share the common visa process. Travelers from Brazil will also be affected.

Reuters first reported News.

Before Biden took office, Jen Zhaki, press secretary at the incoming White House In a tweet, he criticized Trump’s decision to repeal the sanctions he had imposed.

“As the epidemic worsens and more types of infections develop around the world, this is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel,” he said.

Restrictions are due to be lifted on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would no longer consider exceptions, starting Sunday and Tuesday. International travelers need it Current negative corona virus tests. The airline was asked to relax the rule for some countries with low test capabilities.

“As variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to emerge in countries around the world, there is growing evidence of an increase in the spread of some of these strains, as well as unknown health and vaccine implications,” a CDC spokesman said in a statement. “Testing before and after the trip is an important step in slowing down the introduction and spread of COVID-19 and emerging strains.”