Biden increased the number of refugees from 62,500 to 125,000 in the current fiscal year

According to the US President, the new arrangement is “justified by humanitarian causes of national interest.”

This Friday, US President Joe Biden officially approved the maximum number of refugees to be accepted by the North American nation in fiscal 2022, beginning October 1. 125,000, Doubling the number expected in fiscal 2021.

According to which Ready According to the president, the increase in the limit for admitting refugees to the United States in the current fiscal year is justified by “humanitarian reasons” considered “national interest.”

According to the White House landlord, the enrollment will be distributed to refugees with special humanitarian interests in the United States, thus guaranteeing entry 40,000 People from Africa, 15,000 To Latin America and the Caribbean, 35,000 Middle East and South Asia, as well 15,000 From East Asia. In addition, it thinks about an existence 10.000 Admission is not assigned to any region.

Although the number of admissions approved by PIDAN for the fiscal year 2021 was 62,500, it was accepted only by the US administration during that period. 11.411 Refugees, no Very low In the last 40 years.

If you like it, share it with your friends!