Biden-Putin talks to focus on Russia’s intention in Ukraine

Washington (AFP) – When US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin almost meet on Tuesday, the two presidents will have to negotiate a history of mutual suspicion, and they will have to deal with an urgent matter: creating a large Russian army on the border with Ukraine.

The key question hanging in the debate – and the topic of intense debate among analysts and political leaders – is whether Putin will be able to launch a cross-border attack or whether he will use his forces to pressure Biden to ensure that Ukraine never becomes a missile. Pad for NATO.

From Russia’s harsh treatment of dissidents to the presence of hackers on Russian soil, as well as Moscow’s support for repressive rule in Syria, leaders have a rough list of other differences.

According to US intelligence obtained by the Washington Post and other media outlets, the Kremlin may have planned an offensive with about 175,000 troops by the beginning of 2022 – the size of the Russian military presence near Ukraine. Europe.

Many analysts suspect that Putin could launch an invasion – which inevitably triggers international rejection and new sanctions – despite some very negative outlook.

“Putin has sharply increased stakes. He is no longer acting,” said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of the R. Politik Center for Political Consulting and a non-resident student at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

“He is ready to take a desperate move,” he told AFP.

Test for Pitan

The doorstep crisis could be a serious test of the 78-year-old US president’s intelligence and foreign policy weight.

Biden and Putin – who are expected to speak at noon on Tuesday according to Washington time – have a history together.

They met in person in 2011 in the Kremlin. The Vice President then announced that he had commented to the Russian President after the Biden meeting: “I think you have no soul.” According to Biden, Putin responded: “We understand each other.”

They met again in Geneva in 2014 to deal with Russian military pressure in Ukraine, which is now a familiar affair.

In June this year they met again for the first time as President Biden in Geneva.

Relations between the two have continued since then, as Putin’s eager to put pressure on another face-to-face summit as a way to promote equality on the world stage.

On Friday, Biden vowed to make it “too hard” for Russia to launch an invasion, although he did not elaborate.

Putin has warned the Western world and Kiev not to cross the Kremlin ‘”red line”, including making weapons in Ukraine.

“I will not accept red lines from anyone,” Biden replied.

Pressure on relations with NATO

Some analysts say Russia, which is deeply concerned about Ukraine’s relations with NATO, is pushing for the movement to be disbanded.

Following Putin’s guidance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called on US Secretary of State Anthony Blink to provide a “security guarantee” that NATO would not approach Russia’s border.

Stanovaya pointed out that this could be Putin’s final decision. “NATO offers guarantees or Russia occupies Ukraine,” he noted.

Russia continues to deny any militant intentions, instead accusing it of provoking the Western world in the Black Sea.

NATO recognized Kiev in June 2020 as one of its so-called “enhanced opportunity partners”, a viable step for membership.

– Some options –

Heather Conley, a former aide to the US Secretary of State for European Affairs, believes Putin is ready to exert “great pressure” on the Ukrainian conflict.

According to Conley, part of the Center for Strategy and International Studies, he is attending another face-to-face summit with Russian President Biden. In addition, he wants to weaken Western relations with Ukraine, which he described as a “NATO aircraft carrier” by some.

Fyodor Lukyanov, a political analyst close to the Kremlin, suspects that Biden and Putin will agree to a firm decision on Tuesday, but he has ruled out hostilities if the talks fail.

“No, this is a hysteria instigated by the Western world,” he told the AFP. “Wars start suddenly. If it starts, it will start differently.”

Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supported separatist forces fighting in Kiev. The conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives.

What if the virtual meeting between the tournament leaders did not change on Tuesday?

If Russia fails to achieve the changes it seeks, and all diplomatic efforts fail, “Putin will use military means to achieve his political goal,” Conley said.

