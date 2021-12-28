Biden signed a military budget that would thwart military demands

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law the National Security Accreditation Act, which sets Washington’s defense spending for the next fiscal year.

The law was passed by the Senate this December with 89 in favor and 10 against and was approved by Congress, with 70 supported by 363 delegates.

The budget expects the Pentagon and other sectors to provide $ 768,000 million in security plans, including a nuclear program overseen by the Department of Energy. This amount exceeds the previous largest military expenditure of $ 740,000 million allowed by 2021 when Donald Trump was president. In fact, this is more than the $ 752.9 billion demanded by the Pentagon.

The law provides for a 2.7% increase in troop salaries and the purchase of more aircraft and ships than planned by the Department of Defense. This includes significant costs related to Russia and China.

On the one hand, $ 4,000 million is expected to be allocated to a European blockade effort designed to curb threats from Russia in Europe, and $ 300 million to the Ukrainian military and 150 million to military cooperation. Baltic.

As far as China is concerned, the peaceful prevention effort will receive $ 7.1 billion. The law also bans the Pentagon from using alleged labor-intensive materials in China’s Xinjiang region and reaffirms congressional support for Taiwan’s defense.

“This law provides key benefits and enhances access to justice for military veterans and their families, and includes key officials who support the national security of our country,” Biden said in a statement. However, he pointed out that in many respects he was not satisfied with the speech.

Pitton’s reviews

In particular, the president complained that the law did not allow the closure of the Guantanamo detention center.

“Sadly, […] Guantanamo Bay continues to ban the use of funds to transfer detainees to the effective custody or control of some foreign countries. […] Guantanamo Bay restricts the use of funds for the transfer of Gulf prisoners to the United States unless certain conditions are met, “the president said.

“Under certain circumstances, these rules may make it difficult to comply with the final judgment of a court ordering the release of a prisoner through a ‘habeas corpus’ settlement,” he warned. Possibility. “

Among the terms Biden criticized was the obligation to submit to Congress representatives reports of military equipment lost during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. “They contain confidential information, including information that could expose important intelligence or military action plans,” the president said, adding that “the constitution gives it sufficient authority to prevent the release of such sensitive information in order to fulfill its responsibility of protection.”

In addition, Biden opposes a number of provisions of the law, such as upgrading logistics and confirming crew members about burning waste in the open. At the same time, he acknowledges that “it is not only the responsibility of the President to determine the full content of the nation’s foreign policy,” but he assures that the relevant terms will not be considered “within the limits of his constitution.” The will to express the views of the United States before international bodies and foreign governments.