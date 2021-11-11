Biden signs the bipartisan infrastructure law on Monday

The ceremony will allow the President to be proud of the achievement of both parties in the first year of his inauguration.

According to a report released Wednesday, members of the White House will be joined by members of Congress who helped draft the bill and various leaders who fought for its approval.

Although the White House has not released names, governors and mayors from both parties are expected to attend, ranging from union and business leaders.

Amid democratic efforts to advance Biden’s broader economic agenda, the House of Representatives passed the bill last Friday, almost three months after the Senate passed it.

The president celebrated the passage of the bill in a speech over the weekend, but said he was waiting for signatures until members of Congress who helped pass it attend the event.

The infrastructure bill passed the Senate in August with strong bipartisan support, with the support of 19 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R).

The infrastructure bill includes $ 550 billion in new federal spending, most of which will be invested over five years.

It also includes funding for upgrading passenger roads, bridges and trains, upgrading entry ports, expanding broadband access, developing a network of electric vehicle charging stations and removing lead pipes.

This law is important in the internal agenda of the administration, which has since descended in an attempt to sell it to citizens.

