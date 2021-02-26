Marjorie Taylor Green, a Republican extremist congresswoman, drew widespread condemnation from transgender groups, Democrats and her own party.

The Georgia Congress has released a female poster – “There are two genders: male & female. Believe in science! ”- Newman, the office opposite his daughter Transgender and Greens, tried to stop Green following an emotional debate on equality law after the flag was hoisted on Wednesday.

He called the bill an “attack on God’s creation” and refused to refer to Newman’s daughter as a woman.

Although Green has tried to delay a vote on legislation that would extend the protection of civil rights for LGBTQ + people, it is expected to pass in the House, after which it will move into the Senate, where it could face a formidable opposition. Joe Biden has said he will sign it into law if it passes.

Speaking on the House floor this week, Newman, who represents Illinois, said: “The best time to pass this law was decades ago. Now is the second best time. I vote yes in the Equality Act for my daughter and the strongest, bravest person I know, EV Newman. ”

After the debate, Newman Tweeted Video of him unfurling the flag. He wrote: “Our neighbor, EpRepMTG, Tried to block the Equality Act because he believes that preventing discrimination against Trans Americans is ‘disgusting, immoral and evil’. We thought we should put up our transgender flag so she could see it whenever she opened the door. “

Green, with a history of supporting dangerous conspiracy theories, including QAnon Wrote In response: “Our neighbor, EpRepMarieNewman, Wants to fulfill the so-called ‘equality’ to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. We thought she could see it every time she opened the door. “

The incident was widely condemned, with Sean Gaston of the Illinois Democrats branding the poster “sick, pathetic, unimaginable cruelty.” He Added: “This hatred is what #EqualityAct needs.”

