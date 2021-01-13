January 13, 2021

Black Vault makes ‘full’ CIA-related UFO documents available for download

Arzu January 13, 2021 3 min read

Documents related to the “complete” public UFO of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are now available for download. Black Vault has released the document on its website, which is now available in modified / searchable PDF format and in its original state. This comes just days after the US Congress forced relevant agencies to share a report on UFO sightings within 180 days of the enactment of the recently passed National Security Accreditation Act and the Intelligence Accreditation Act (IAA), part of the COVID-19 relief package.

Read: Hawaii reports videotape of UFO visits as multiple witnesses Bright object on Ohu Island

Black Vault is run by John Greenwald Jr., who has filed various Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests over the years to access CIA-related UFO documents. In mid-2020, The Black Vault acquired a CD-ROM set of UFO documents to ensure that it contained a complete record of CIA-related UFO documents. The CIA made the contents of the original CD-ROM UFO-related documents available to The Black Vault in several pages .It is in file format, un searchable and useless for research purposes. So, Greenwald Jr. scanned thousands of page documents and created them in PDF format where they could be searched.

“While the CIA says this is their ‘complete’ collection, there may be no way to fully verify it. Black Vault research will continue to look into whether further documents have been found in the CIA’s reserves,” Greenwald said. Website On the Black Vault website.

Read: Aliens in 2020: Pentagon Report on UAP for UFO Views in UK, 10 Speculations This Year

U.S. military releases UFO meeting videos

Last month, after two Pentagon reports on the Unidentified Aerial Event (UAP) were released, an unseen image of an unidentified flying object (UFO) was leaked. According to The Debrief, who spoke with U.S. military and intelligence officials, two classified reports about the UAP were widely circulated in the U.S. intelligence community. The content of the reports also included an image, which took the internet by storm after the leak.

Read: Pentagon report on UAPs contains ‘very clear’ picture of suspicious UFO

Earlier in 2020, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOT) released videos of its pilots confronting suspicious UAPs, noting that the explanation for flying objects was unclear. The Pentagon has released three US Navy videos captured by its pilots showing links to the UFO. One of the videos shared by DOT was shown from 2004 and the other from 2015. The videos, which were previously kept secret by the DOT, were released to “erase the misconceptions” surrounding the clips that were already circulating on social media.

Read: U.S. agencies to share reports on UFO sightings within 180 days

