December 13, 2021

Sagebrush Rider

Complete News World

Blinken launches first tour of Southeast Asia

Obadiah Silva December 13, 2021 2 min read

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen began his first Southeast Asian tour in Jakarta on Monday, which was central to Washington’s strategy for dealing with China.

Plinken, who hails from the United Kingdom, attended a meeting with his G7 colleagues who have been instrumental in tensions with Russia, and want to emphasize the region as one of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy priorities.

Blinken was to be welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday and is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday entitled “US Attitude to the Indo-Pacific.”

According to Washington, threatened by “intimidation” from Beijing, the strategy of the democratic administration, like that of Donald Trump’s Republican Party, wants to be “free and open.”

Despite some setbacks, such as the nuclear submarines promised to Australia, and some hiccups that earned him the wrath of France for losing a major contract, Biden’s team underscores the strength of their alliance.

In Indonesia, and later in Malaysia and Thailand, the Secretary of State will “seek to strengthen regional security infrastructure in response to the persecution of the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea,” Daniel Griedenbrink told reporters before the trip. Asia-Pacific sub.

Blinkan calls China’s growing ambition on the world stage “the greatest geopolitical challenge of the 21st century” and seeks a balance between rivalry and conflict.

fff / lgo / lch / pc / es

See also  Brazil: Bolzano abandons financial austerity and loses four positions in economy ministry | Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

In the United States they are looking for survivors after the catastrophic and deadly hurricane

December 13, 2021 Obadiah Silva
5 min read

Hurricane Kentucky | “We’re stuck, please get help”: Hundreds of people in despair inside a collapsed candle factory

December 12, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Cuba sends message of support to the victims of the recent hurricane in the United States

December 12, 2021 Obadiah Silva

You may have missed

2 min read

Blinken launches first tour of Southeast Asia

December 13, 2021 Obadiah Silva
3 min read

In the United States they are looking for survivors after the catastrophic and deadly hurricane

December 13, 2021 Obadiah Silva
5 min read

Hurricane Kentucky | “We’re stuck, please get help”: Hundreds of people in despair inside a collapsed candle factory

December 12, 2021 Obadiah Silva
2 min read

Cuba sends message of support to the victims of the recent hurricane in the United States

December 12, 2021 Obadiah Silva