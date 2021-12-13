Blinken launches first tour of Southeast Asia

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen began his first Southeast Asian tour in Jakarta on Monday, which was central to Washington’s strategy for dealing with China.

Plinken, who hails from the United Kingdom, attended a meeting with his G7 colleagues who have been instrumental in tensions with Russia, and want to emphasize the region as one of President Joe Biden’s foreign policy priorities.

Blinken was to be welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday and is scheduled to deliver a speech on Tuesday entitled “US Attitude to the Indo-Pacific.”

According to Washington, threatened by “intimidation” from Beijing, the strategy of the democratic administration, like that of Donald Trump’s Republican Party, wants to be “free and open.”

Despite some setbacks, such as the nuclear submarines promised to Australia, and some hiccups that earned him the wrath of France for losing a major contract, Biden’s team underscores the strength of their alliance.

In Indonesia, and later in Malaysia and Thailand, the Secretary of State will “seek to strengthen regional security infrastructure in response to the persecution of the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea,” Daniel Griedenbrink told reporters before the trip. Asia-Pacific sub.

Blinkan calls China’s growing ambition on the world stage “the greatest geopolitical challenge of the 21st century” and seeks a balance between rivalry and conflict.

