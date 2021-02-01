Blizzard hits northeastern United States as two states declare state of emergency | U.S. News

With two states already declaring emergencies, a blizzard is expected off the northeast coast of the United States this week.

The U.S. National Weather Service has forecast a “Nor Easter” or severe snowfall and strong winds over the Northeast coast over the next few days.

By Monday morning, it was already seven inches down in New Jersey, six and three to five in Pennsylvania. New York, Connecticut, Washington DC, Virginia, Ohio and Illinois.

Washington D.C. is predicted to be affected by five inches of snow. Picture: Abby



Governor Bill Murphy declared a state of emergency New Jersey Sunday to deploy more resources than additional blizzards.

All government offices along the state river are closed Corona virus Vaccine distribution sites.

A state of emergency has been declared in New York. Picture: Abby



Weehagan, New Jersey, was covered in snow Monday. Picture: Abby



Mayor Bill de Blasio also declared a state of emergency in New York, for the most part Covit19 Vaccination appointments have been canceled and travel routes, including boats, have been suspended.

In Washington D.C., President Joe Biden The State Department was forced to delay visits, and officials said they would change it this weekend when staff travel was safer.

Snow-covered Grand Park in Chicago, Illinois. Picture: Abby



Laura Pacano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the storms were “moving very slowly.”

“It will be a long event,” he added.