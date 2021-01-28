Boeing receives US approval to supply F-15X to India | India News

New Delhi: Boeing It is licensed by the US government to provide it F-15EX Battle jet Indian Air Force , A senior executive said Thursday.

Boeing will compete with Sweden’s Griffin and France’s Raphael for the Indian Air Force’s plan to purchase 114 multi – role aircraft to replace the Soviet – era navy.

India Fighters Lead, Director of Boeing Defense, Space and Defense Angkor Kanaklekar told reporters that discussions on the F-15X had taken place earlier between the two governments.

“Now we have a marketing license, which allows us to talk directly with the Indian Air Force about the fighter’s capability. We started to do it in a small way,” he said, adding that conversations during the aero were expected to accelerate next week’s India show.

India and United States With the Indian military acquiring $ 20 billion worth of weapons over the past 15 years, it has developed closer security ties.

Lockheed Martin It has been sending its F-21 fighter jet to the Indian Air Force, volunteering to build aircraft in the country to win a contract worth more than $ 18 billion.

While the Govt-19 epidemic has hit demand for air travel, Boeing has been positive on India for its defense and commercial aviation industry, even though airlines were initially forced to withdraw their funds before ordering new aircraft.

Boeing expects domestic passenger traffic to return to 2019 levels by the end of this year, said Salil Gupta, the company’s head of India. International transport will only return to the Kovid front by 2023.

Indian low cost carrier SpiceJet Limited, one of the aircraft manufacturer’s largest customers, has a large order for its narrow 737 MAX aircraft.

On Wednesday, Gupta said Boeing had received the green light from the European Union’s Air Defense Safety Agency (ISA) to return its 737 Max aircraft to service after a 22 – month ban, and was working to obtain approvals from the Indian regulator.