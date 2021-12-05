Bolivia has lodged a complaint with the UN against the coup

Bolivian officials have filed a complaint with the United Nations (UN) in 2019 against former officials of the current government for crimes committed during their mandate, according to official media.

Natesha Guevara, president of the Bolivian Human Rights Association, presented the case against former President Jeanine Áñez and her government minister Arturo Murillo at the 72nd session of the Committee Against Torture, the Bolivian Information Agency said.

The UN General Assembly this year selected Bolivia to study torture and violence in the Andean country between November 2019 and 2020.

“The criminal complaint I filed against Áñez and Murillo at that event was for crimes committed with torture, including torture and related offenses,” Guevara said in an interview with local media.

The Bolivian representative for human rights explained that one of the victims, Nurse Ayben Hurnka, had also appealed to the UN.

The witness who came with us in the case described his testimony about the violence that took place in this country in November 2019 in the El Alto region.

Guevara said the organisation’s spokesman for the case, Rodrigo Jimenez, recalled the torture practices against the victim and “other acts of aggression such as detention compliant with all elements of serious human rights violations.”

According to the official, the purpose of the case against Áñez and Murillo is to encourage UN investigations to identify the subject matter and intellectual authors of the assassinations of Sengada, Chakaba, Betregal and others.