Bolivia Independent Expert Report: At least 37 killed in violence in late 2019

The Interim Committee of Independent Experts of the American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) (GIEI) released this week and presented to President Louis Ars a report describing repression, killings, torture, and other serious violations of human rights in Bolivia from September to December 2019.

The 471-page report, divided into eight chapters, describes the social and political context leading up to the October presidential election, which competed for malpractice and which led to a crisis.

President Louis Ars formally apologized to the victims on behalf of the government during the documentary event. Ars mentioned a moment of silence and paid tribute to the dead, as mentioned.

“What happened includes the state’s responsibility for the actions of state agents and individuals (…) The police and armed forces, individually or in combination, used excessive and disproportionate force,” the report said.

Although the statement, which is the basis for the judicial inquiry, did not mention the word “coup”, it did refer to the pressure and threats that Morales was experiencing and the abuse of power. Jeanine Ice.

The GIEI report again shows that there is a conspiracy; zez that there is no quorum in the Senate or the ALP to take office. The Bolivian people and the world know where and who puts on the presidential shirt: military veterans in war uniforms; This is the best evidence of the conspiracy. pic.twitter.com/CJ5ML21u0f – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) August 18, 2021

In the midst of a violent political conflict, at least 37 people lost their lives in various parts of the country, while hundreds more were seriously injured physically and psychologically, the report said.

One of the longest chapters deals with the major acts of violence and human rights abuses recorded in the country since the presidential election.

The most serious cases involving a large number of victims took place in the early days of Chess’s presidency in the cities of Sahaba and Sengada, where massacres were carried out under orders to relieve the police and army of responsibility.

“There was a massacre in which 10 civilians were killed and about a hundred people were injured. – Luis Alberto Ars Catacora (Lucho Ars) (uLuchoXBolivia) August 17, 2021

The reserve in Chakaba was shot by 10 people. An interim panel of independent experts was able to document the cases of 56 injured persons and 223 prisoners.

In Sengkada, the panel concluded that the use of tear gas and guns was an excessive and unjustifiable force used against protesters, resulting in 10 deaths. Also, 78 people were injured.

In addition to the massacres, the conflict created around the GIEI election included a significant percentage of discrimination, intolerance and ethnic violence, which renewed a historic and structural identity issue in Bolivia.

The panel’s report concludes with some thirty recommendations, including the creation of a comprehensive care and compensation plan for victims that includes an accurate census, as well as encouraging public action to recognize their dignity and accept responsibility for the state. Violations.

On the other hand, the GIEI also emphasizes the need to support civil society efforts to preserve memory, but without imposing distinct versions, above all, without strengthening the polarization and without recognizing the presence of people affected by both trends in the political spectrum.

It recommends that the judiciary be strengthened, with full independence from other powers, to prosecute crimes seriously and fully, and to respect the due process and the rights of the victims and the accused and prosecuted.

The panel recommended the creation of an independent mechanism to monitor demonstrations and demonstrations and the adoption of security and precise and explicit protocols and regulations, as well as the use of security applications.

(With information from RT)