Bolivia reiterates that it cannot accept a peace deal related to the coup

President Louis Ars noted that the report confirmed serious human rights violations during the actual government.

The final report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Independent Experts (GIEI) on repression during the Bolivian coup confirmed human rights abuses at the hands of conspirators, and those responsible must be brought to justice, current government officials said on Wednesday.

In the framework of the reactions to the release of the Commission of Inquiry’s document, President Maria Nela Prada confirmed that a coup had taken place, as President Louis Ars had pointed out, before that Minister of State Eduardo del Castillo confirmed that reconciliation was not a peace agreement.

In a non-quorum session involving Nela Prada, Jeanine was announced as chairman of the Senate, and later, without a quorum in the legislature, he was announced as interim chairman of Bolivia.

Following the tour through various media, we went to discuss the report of the Interim Committee of Independent Experts (GIEI)

A document released Tuesday by international experts on the violence in Bolivia between September 1 and December 31, 2019, shows what the constitutional path of the President’s successor will be and how far it will go during his resignation. Absence of agents.

He said the final report showed damage to Bolivia’s democratic system and the violation of the rights of Bolivian families through repression with deadly consequences.

President Louis Ars reaffirmed this Tuesday that the report made it clear that serious human rights violations, assassinations and extrajudicial executions were carried out by the real government.

For his part, Prime Minister Eduardo del Castillo promised that it was necessary to begin the reconciliation process in the country, but accepted the peace deal without this meaning.

Talks in detail about the report GIEI.

Del Castillo affirmed that reconciliation does not mean peace because dozens and hundreds of Bolivian families are demanding justice, he stressed.

The report of the Interim Committee of Independent Experts clearly shows that a coup took place in 2019 Bolivia. Serious human rights violations, assassinations and illegal executions were carried out by the real government.

In the same vein, on Tuesday, President Louis Ars said he would not allow m silencing everything that happened during the administration of the Jeanine cheese because of the threats of a new conspiracy.

The presentation of the report took place amid editions of editions on the intent of right-wing groups to promote a conspiracy against the Ars government, in which some voices of the Bolivian opposition were emphasized in rejecting the conspiracy against the former president. Evo Morales in 2019.