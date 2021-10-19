Bolivia with the third Covid-19 dose for the entire population

October 19, 2021, 0: 2

La Paz, Oct. 19 (Prensa Latina) applies a third booster dose against Covit-19 to the entire population of the country from today until the end of the month, with the potential for a fourth wave of infection.

Health and Sports Minister Jason Awsa told the press the previous day that it includes people over 60 and those who want to get the booster area used only for underlying diseases.

He said there would be a need to get the vaccine two months after the second dose of immunogen was prescribed.

We call on the entire population, especially those who are exposed, the title said, and we call on the press and health workers who comply with this policy to get a third shot.

Ausa noted published scientific studies revealing the effectiveness of a third vaccine against the corona virus, which significantly boosts the body’s defenses.

The country has more than 14 million antigens and to date more than 7.1 million have been used nationwide, the owner said.

Coverage with the first dose reached 61.5 percent of the population this Monday, and the second reached a full program with 50.2, while 16- and 17-year-olds began to be vaccinated, following the national vaccination program.

Since March last year, 506,654 people in Bolivia have been confirmed to have Covit-19, of which 18,881 are still active, and the accumulated deaths have reached 18,834, according to official sources.

