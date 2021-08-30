Bolzano says three alternatives await him in the future: “Arrest, die or win.”

The Brazilian president ruled out the possibility of ending in prison because, in his opinion, he was “doing the right thing.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolzano has listed three possible outcomes for him after the 2022 presidential election. “I have three alternatives for my future: Stay in jail, die or winHe announced that he had spoken with a group of evangelical leaders in Goiania this Saturday. Pick up G1

At the same time, the Supreme Court of Brazil (SDF) and the Supreme Electoral Court (DSE). ”“ You can be sure of that There is no first alternative. I do the right thing, I owe nothing to anyone. I was always where people were, “he said.

He declared that the accusations of the courts undermined democracy and criticized the “arbitrary actions” of justice. “No man on earth is going to scare me,” he insisted. The above By AFP.

Investigations against Bolzano and his supporters

Currently, the highest Brazilian court is examining a plan, in other cases Proper and organized dissemination of misinformationIt is said to have been organized by the President with the aim of weakening institutions and democracy. Meanwhile, another investigation into the TSE, Exploring Unprovoked attacks on Polsanaro electronic polls and attempts to represent the country’s electoral system.

In addition, in recent days, many of the president’s allies have been the subject of actions against democracy and anti-government institutions. STF Magistrate, Alexandre Moraes, Given A total of 13 search and seizure orders were complied with by the Federal Police on the morning of August 20th. Commands Includes practice against federal deputy and evangelist Ottoni de Bala; They are also “in the Federal District (1), Santa Catarina (6), Sao Paulo (2), Rio de Janeiro (1), Matteo Grosso (1), Sear (1) and Paran (1)).

Also, Paulsonaro faces Critics How it deals with the problems facing the country in the political and economic spheres such as inflation, unemployment, increasing poverty and the risk of power outages due to the low volume of reservoirs in hydropower plants. Although the Brazilian president has strengthened his rhetoric and confrontation with election and judicial officials, his reputation has suffered a historic decline. Elections Next year, the polls are already in favor of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.