Brazil will receive the president of the southern public market from Argentina

Brasilia, July 8 (Prinza Latin) The Brazilian government receives the presidency of the southern public market (Mercosur) from the hands of Argentina today, a video conference at the 58th summit of international heads of state.

In an official statement, the federal administration promised during its tenure that it would continue its efforts to advance Mercosur’s modernization agenda in Brazil, with the aim of transforming the camp into a better tool for competitiveness and better regional and global inclusion. ‘.

“In the broad and varied agenda of the union, priority will be given to the generation of firm decisions that will have a direct impact on the lives of citizens,” the statement said.

The text also points out that the day before the summit and the general market meeting will “allow to examine the status and opportunities of the regional integration process and the camp’s foreign relations activities.”

It points out that in the first half of the year, Mercosur members prioritized issues such as common external fees, flexible negotiations, rules of appearance, the sugar and automobile sectors, technical regulations, trade in services and institutional reform. ‘.

Within the framework of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Asuncion Treaty, the Mercosur Citizenship Act was introduced, which guaranteed the rights and privileges of the citizens of the member states.

Furthermore, the letter notes that in the field of foreign relations, progress has been made in the formal and legal review of agreements with the European Union and the European Free Trade Union.

Negotiations with Canada, South Korea, Lebanon and Singapore continued, similar to the study dialogue with Indonesia. In the region, the foundation for research dialogues with the Dominican Republic and El Salvador has been laid. ‘

By 2020, Brazil exported about $ 12,400 million to Mercosur countries and imported $ 11,900 million, with a surplus of about $ 420 million.

The regional integration process was initially established by Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. In later stages, Venezuela and Bolivia merged, the latter in the access process.

