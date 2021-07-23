Burkina Faso – 1.3 million civilians displaced by violence in France

Babur Baloch, a spokesman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said increasing armed attacks by insurgents could lead to an increase in internal displacement in this African country and more expulsions beyond its borders.

In the first six months of this year, about 237 thousand people were displaced from their homes in the area, where there were 96 thousand displaced in the second half of 2020.

Akhnoor’s official said that more than 17,500 locals had taken refuge in neighboring states in the first half of the current year, indicating the severity of the migration situation.

Humanitarian organizations have on several occasions condemned the violent actions of extremist groups in countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which have been unable to bring food and other supplies to people in need.

Within the Sahel region, in addition to criminal gangs, extremist groups such as the Islamic State and other affiliates of the Al Qaeda network have been active since 2012, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries to date.

/ obf