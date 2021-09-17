By-elections begin in the Russian state Duma-Prinza Latin

The Central Electoral Commission of Eurasia (CCE) said polling stations were open from 08:00 to 20:00 local time from Friday to Sunday.

Due to the time difference, Sakhalin, the Kuril Islands and the Russian region of Magadan, in the far east of the country, began to vote first and the rest of the territories were not annexed.

As of July 1, 108 million 145 thousand 648 voters and about two million 60 thousand people abroad had registered to vote.

With the votes of the Lower House, elections for the heads of the nine constituencies of Russia will be held (in the other three they will be elected by the representatives of the legislative assemblies) and 39 regional parliaments.

Half of the 450 legislators are elected by party lists in a federal district; Of the other 225 single-order districts, one sub-rate per district.

To be represented in the Duma, political parties must cross five or six percent of the vote, which would guarantee one and two seats, respectively, and if they get more than seven percent, they may already be represented.

According to the CEC, elections are confidential and based on universal, equal and direct suffrage guaranteed by law, regardless of gender, race, nationality, origin, property or social status.

Citizens over the age of 18 are given the right to vote on or before polling day, are in full control of their political and civil rights and are not imprisoned due to judicial decisions. Participation in the election is free and voluntary.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged people to go directly to the polls, but could also use remote electronic voting.

He stressed that the election of the new body of parliament was the most important event in the life of the community and the country.

“We are all eager to come to parliament, responsible, active and competent people, to fulfill their word, to fulfill their duties and promises, and to respond to the hopes and aspirations of the citizens of Russia,” Putin said.

